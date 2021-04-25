36 teenagers arrested during house party in Homa Bay

Homa Bay House party

Some of the 36 teenagers arrested during a house party at Kojwach, Homa Bay County, on April 24, 2021.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Thirty six teenagers were arrested at a house party in Rachuonyo East in Homa Bay County on Saturday night.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Three walk to freedom after spending 23 years in jail on robbery charge

  2. Worry over surge in homicides in Meru

  3. PRIME In Matungu, men and women share hospital wards

  4. KPA ships equipment to Lamu port ahead of commissioning

  5. One dead after Vihiga's unfinished funeral parlour collapses

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.