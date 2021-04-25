36 teenagers arrested during house party in Homa Bay

Thirty six teenagers were arrested at a house party in Rachuonyo East in Homa Bay County on Saturday night.

The teenagers, including eight girls, were allegedly drinking alcohol and engaging in sexual activities in Koweo village in Kojwach.

The national government administrators, who conducted the raid, found unused condoms and several bottles of different brands of alcohol in the house.

The minors aged between 12 and 17 years old, are being detained at the Ringa Police station. Four others managed to escape.

Kojwach Kawere Sub-Location Assistant Chief Isaiah Ondoro and his Kojwach Kamyoro counterpart Fredrick Okeyo led the operation after being informed that a group of teenagers, who sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams were holding a house party.

Witnesses said the teenagers played loud music.

Mr Ondoro said: “We acted on a tip off from members of the public about the illegal night event. The teenagers are mostly national exams candidates.”

“We managed to arrest 36 teenagers, we also impounded two motorcycles that were used to transport the children to the venue of the party,” said Mr Ondoro.

Last week, the Homa Bay County children’s department cautioned parents against allowing their children to attend parties, saying they lead to increased cases of defilement and teenage pregnancies.

Homa Bay Sub County Children officer Joseph Otieno said teenagers many minors were attending birthday parties after schools closed.

“Our attention has been drawn to a lot of social events that are being attended by teenagers. Some of the events are dangerous because that is where most teenagers get defiled and impregnated,” he said.