Herbalist charged with murder after client died in her hands

An herbalist has been charged with murder after her client died in her hands.

An Eldoret court heard on Tuesday that Maketh Kuany Chol, who is of South Sudanese origin, died as soon as he consumed herbal medicine from a local medicine woman.

Mr Chol, 41, was pronounced dead upon arriving at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret after allegedly drinking the concoction of herbs said to have been administered to him by the herbalist at his house.

Paul Deng Garang, a cousin of Mr Chol, told Justice Erick Ogola that his cousin died from consuming the concoction from the family herbalist.

Mr Garang was testifying in a case where the 52-year-old herbalist is charged with murder.

“The health of my cousin before consuming the said herbs was good and he did not have any health complications which I can link to his death. The cause of his death was the herbal medicine he was given by the accused,” Mr Garang told the court.

The accused, Ann Mosop, denied killing her client on October 23, 2021 at Kapsoya Estate in Ainabkoi sub-county in Uasin Gishu County.

Wife too, consumed concotion

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Ali, who confirmed the incident to the media earlier, said that Mr Chol’s wife, who also consumed the concoction, was admitted to a private hospital in Eldoret in a critical condition.

She was treated and discharged after a week.

Mr Chol, who lived in Australia, had come to visit his wife in Kenya before seeking the services of the herbalist, who is well known to his family.

The herbalist, who hails from Marakwet East in Elgeyo Marakwet County, pleaded to the murder charges after a mental assessment at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) confirmed that she was fit to stand trial.

After pleading, Ms Mosop’s pro bono lawyer Gilbert Rotich asked the court to release his client on bond.

“We are requesting the release of my client on favourable bond terms, considering that my client has been in custody for close to three weeks following her arrest. If released on bond or cash bail, she will attend all court sessions whenever needed,” Mr Rotich argued.

After receiving the probation report, Justice Ogola released the accused on a bond of Sh40,000.