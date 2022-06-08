Govt stops land adjudication in Eastern and Northern regions

The government has suspended land adjudication along county boundaries in Eastern and Northern Kenya until after the August 9 elections to prevent political interference and conflicts.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said ongoing adjudication in volatile areas will be stopped to prevent conflicts during the election period.

“My ministry will consult with that of Lands and advise them to hold controversial adjudication processes until the elections are over and proceed with the non-controversial ones,” Dr Matiang’i said after meeting security teams from Isiolo and Meru counties.

The CS also announced no new administrative units, including locations and sub-counties, will be created in areas that have witnessed insecurity in recently without adequate public participation.

“A review and wide consultations must be done before new units are created to ensure there are no disputes,” Dr Matiang’i noted.

With Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, Dr Matiang’i said more police units would be deployed to violence hotspots along the Isiolo-Meru border as the government seeks to create a buffer zone to address insecurity in the region.

Killed in the area

More than 20 people have been killed in the area in the last four months.

Dr Matiang’i said Mr Mutyambai will form a team to review the hotspots where buffer zones will be created to ensure peaceful interactions between communities on both sides.

“We are committed to minimising avenues of conflict to zero for peaceful coexistence between communities [on] the border,” he said while warning politicians from both counties against politicising boundary issues.

Two counties

The CS said security teams in the two counties had developed new resource-sharing protocols to avert conflicts between Meru farmers and Isiolo herders.

Hundreds of herders have been on the move in search of water and pastures for their animals due to drought, triggering conflicts with residents in neighbouring counties where they migrate to.

Assuring the public of adequate security during the August elections, the CS said he was satisfied with the preparations made by security teams in the Eastern region.

“We are ready and willing to support the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to conduct the forthcoming General Election. We assure [the public] of peaceful elections and we will passionately do our part,” he said.

Dr Matiang’i asked politicians to exercise restraint during campaigns and avoid making inflammatory statements that could sow the seeds of discord among Kenyans.

On a bill recently passed by the Meru County Assembly barring herders from neighbouring counties from crossing into the county, the CS said the government would look for legal ways to engage the MCAs to reconsider the decision.