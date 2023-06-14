Gideon Moi's fight for Kanu's political survival amid William Ruto's rule

Mr Gideon Moi, the leader of the Kenya African National Union (Kanu), appears intent on reviving the Independence party whose political fortunes have dwindled over the years since his father's exit from power.

Mr Moi, a former Baringo senator and son of the late former President Daniel arap Moi, is struggling to regain the party's lost glory in the North Rift region where President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party enjoy strong support after sweeping the seats in the last general election.

Mr Moi appears to be targeting youth recruitment to the party and, judging by recent changes, a more national outlook in the party's leadership.

On Tuesday, he met more than 150 Kanu and Kenya Union Party (KUP) delegates at his Kabarak home as the party announced new — more youthful — faces in the leadership in an apparent revamp strategy aimed at strengthening the political outfit nationally.

Series of meetings

In the past two months, the party has held a series of meetings in six counties — Bomet, Baringo, Narok, Kakamega, Samburu and Migori — in a bid to popularise itself and has planned meetings in different regions to consolidate support.

The party has appointed 27-year-old Manase Nyainda from Migori County as its new communications director, while his predecessor, Mr Joseph Towett, has been appointed the new secretary for information, communication and media relations on the party's policy advisory council.

Mr Nyainda told the Nation that the party is seeking to strengthen itself by having a regional, ethnic and special interest representation in the party.

He noted that Kanu was keen to have more young people and regional balance at the national and branch levels as the party mobilises support across the country.

"Right now we want to restructure our party at the national level as we go down to the grassroots. We are also taking a different approach by offering constructive criticism on the issues that affect Kenyans … You will also see more young people in key leadership positions," he told the Nation by

telephone.

Mr Nyainda said that although the party is part of the Azimio-One Kenya Coalition, it is keen to strengthen itself individually ahead of the next general election.

"I will not talk about our boss' next move in 2027 but I can tell you that we will come out strong in the next elections," he said.

In March, Kanu appointed Mr George Wainaina the new acting secretary-general, replacing Mr Nick Salat after he had a falling-out with Mr Moi. On December 15, the party set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the conduct of Mr Salat, who has since defected to UDA.

Grassroots support

The party is planning to move into Isiolo and Marsabit and other pastoralist counties and the rest of the counties in the coming months. It also plans to hold grassroots elections to replace officials who have joined other political outfits.

Mr Moi backed opposition leader Raila Odinga against President Ruto of the UDA in the elections last year. As a result, the party lost several political seats, including Mr Moi's own Baringo Senate seat.

The party had 11 MPs in the last Parliament, but now has only six.

The party's organising secretary, Mr Abdiraham Bafadhili, said in a recent interview that the party was in opposition to stay.

"As a party, we are in the opposition to keep the government in check. We will criticise it when it does what we think is wrong and support it when it does good things for Kenyans," Mr Bafadhili said.

But Mr Moi has kept a low profile, choosing not to attend the opposition coalition's public events and delegating that role to other party officials.

"He doesn't want to be seen as openly antagonising or criticising President Ruto, who comes from the same region. He also wants to give leaders who have been given mandates time to deliver," said a party official who asked not to be quoted because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Clipped opposition

The UDA enjoys immense support in the Rift Valley region after President Ruto moved to clip the opposition on his home turf by appointing some perceived opponents and critics to his government.

In what is seen as a political realignment in the region, several politicians who bucked the UDA wave in the last General Election to contest as independents or on the tickets of other political parties but lost, have shifted political alliances as they eye rewards in the government.

Mr Salat, former governors Isaac Ruto (Bomet) of Chama cha Mashinani (CCM) and Prof John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot) of KUP are some of the politicians who have publicly shifted allegiance for 'political survival' and rewards from the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Some of them have benefited from the shift in political allegiance. While Mr Ruto was appointed to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Prof Lonyangapuo — the KUP party leader — was appointed chairman of the North Rift Water Agency.

Some political pundits told Nation.Africa that some politicians have shifted allegiance to protect their business interests and secure political rewards.

"It is about personal interests. Some have realised that they cannot survive by opposing or competing with the government. They have realised that their political mentors no longer have political influence," said Mr Philip Chebunet, a senior lecturer at the University of Eldoret.

Former Nandi Governor Cleophas Lagat, who ran as an independent candidate and lost to Governor Stephen Sang, is now serving his last term as the new chairman of the Eldoret-based New Rivatex Textile Company.

Mr Cornelly Serem, who lost to Marianne Kitany for the Aldai seat, is the new chairperson of the Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) for the next five years in appointments made by President Ruto to accommodate independent and opposition candidates in his administration.

Ms Kitany overcame gender hurdles to become the second female MP for Aldai constituency after the former Civil Service chief, Dr Sally Kosgei, who served from 2008 to 2013.

Mishra's turn

And in the latest political twist, former Kesses MP, Dr Swarup Mishra, who failed to retain his seat while contesting as an independent candidate, has left the Azimio coalition and joined the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration.

"Please forgive me for the mistake I have made. I will be a loyal member and I thank God that I am now back home and my family is back home," the former one-term lawmaker declared as he announced his political change.

He was formally received into the party by UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala at the party's headquarters in Nairobi.

However, some of the electorate in the region have accused the county assembly members elected on the opposition ticket of being "compromised" and singing to the tune of their majority Kenya Kwanza colleagues.