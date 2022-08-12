BREAKING NEWS: Humiliating defeat for Gideon Moi as UDA's Cheptumo clinches Baringo seat

Abdul Haji, Westgate hero and DPP Haji's brother, clinches Garissa Senate seat

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declared Abdulkadir Haji, popularly known as Abdul Haji, the Garissa Senator elect. Mr Haji, who is also the younger brother of DPP Noordin Haji, is the son former Senator Yusuf Haji who died in February last year

Mr Haji (Jubilee) won the seat with 72,383 votes, followed by Shalle Mohammed Issack (Ford Kenya) with 19,279 votes and Abdi Ahmedrashid Koriyow (Wiper) with 3,296 votes.


