Uproar in Embu over 'missing' gubernatorial election results

There was an uproar at the Runyenjes constituency tallying centre at Kyeni Girls High School after reports emerged that some results from four polling stations could not be read out since they had been locked in ballot boxes.

Constituency returning officer Pamela Karimi had explained that the reading of the results had to be suspended to fetch the ballot boxes.

She announced that the four presiding officers had been summoned to fetch the ballot boxes.

However, her announcement did not go well with United Democratic Alliance's Embu gubernatorial candidate Cecily Mbarire’s supporters.

Ms Mbarire, who calmed down her supporters, asked Ms Karimi to explain if the results had been recorded by the agents.

She also demanded that the presiding officers publicly explain why they had locked the results in the ballot boxes.

Election agents were also asked to check if the serial numbers of the forms they had been given tallied with the serial numbers of the forms locked in the ballot boxes