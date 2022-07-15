Two suspected thugs killed, three escape as stolen items recovered

Two suspected gangsters were shot dead on Friday during a robbery at Njukiri market in Embu County. Three of their accomplices escaped with gunshot wounds, with police in hot pursuit.

The five gangsters broke into a hardware store at 2am in an attempt to steal gas cylinders and other goods. But officers from the nearby Njukiri Police Post heard a commotion and rushed to the scene. They found the gangsters looting goods from the business and loading them into their car. The officers challenged them to surrender but they defied the order, jumped into their car and took off with the loot.

Shocked residents at Njukiri market in Embu county where two suspected gangsters were shot dead during a violent robbery. Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

The officers then shot at the suspects as they sped off, injuring them. Police gave a dramatic chase and caught up with the suspects after the driver of the car lost control and crashed into a tree at the Njukiri forest. On searching the car, the officers found two suspects dead but their three accomplices were missing.

Embu West sub-county police boss Julius Kyumbule said the other gangsters fled on foot and were being sought.

The bodies of the deceased suspects, who are yet to be identified, were taken to the Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.

Mr Kyumbule said all the stolen property was recovered.

The police said the same gangsters earlier broke into three shops at Manyatta market and stole property.

"We have recovered gas cylinders, shoes and other property the gangsters had stolen from the two markets," said Mr Kyumbule.

The gangsters were believed to be part of a group robbing traders. Traders had been complaining about rampant thefts of goods by well-organised gangsters. They had been crying for help, saying the gangsters were slowly pushing them out of business.

Mr Kyumbule said police were alert and would deal ruthlessly with gangsters.

"The gangsters have been giving traders sleepless nights and now we have caught them red-handed stealing," said Mr Kyumbule.

Residents said they heard gunshots and ran to the scene, only to find two suspects lying dead. The traders thanked the police for coming to their rescue.