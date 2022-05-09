Two dead after car plunges into swollen Embu river

Two people among them the driver died when a car plunged into the Rubingazi River at Mwiria bridge in Embu county.

The 6.30pm Sunday incident, which caused a major traffic snarl-up along the usually busy Manyatta-Kathangariri road, left everyone shocked.

A third person, a woman, was rescued and rushed to Embu referral hospital for treatment.

The Probox vehicle was delivering keg beer to Kathangariri market from Manyatta town when the driver lost control and landed in the swollen river.

Embu North police boss Abdullahi Adan said the body of one of the passengers was pulled out of the river but that of the driver was yet to be recovered.

Aboard the Probox car

"We have managed only to save the woman who was among the three people who were aboard the Probox car," said Mr Adan.

According to Mr Adan, by press time, residents and the police were still combing the river banks in search of the body.

According to the residents, the vehicle was negotiating a sharp bend when the accident happened.

Witnesses said they heard a loud bang and rushed to the scene only to find the vehicle's occupants trapped inside.

The residents criticised the government for failing to construct a good bridge in the area.

"The bridge is an old one and lacks guardrails and that is why the vehicle plunged into the river," added Ms Wanjira.

The residents said the devolved government should start addressing the problems they are facing.