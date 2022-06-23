Shock as two villagers found dead after drinking spree

Police in Embu are investigating how two villagers died in their sleep after a drinking spree in neighbouring Machakos County.

The two men died as they slept at their respective homes, raising suspicion that they might have consumed a poisonous brew in Karuku village.

Mbeere South sub-county police boss Gregory Mutiso said the men crossed over to Machakos on Tuesday and returned home in the evening ‘totally’ drunk.

Their families found them lying dead in their beds on Wednesday.

They then reported the matter at the Makutano Police Station.

Police took the bodies to the Embu Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortems.

"The victims took alcoholic drinks outside our region and we would like to establish the cause of death," Mr Mutiso said.

"Postmortem examinations will reveal the circumstances under which the duo met their death."

Mr Mutiso asked the affected families to be patient and wait for the outcome of police investigations.

Villagers told the Nation that locals usually go to Karuku to imbibe.

"Our fellow villagers usually cross the Tana River to drink brews sold secretly in the bush and maize farms in Machakos. They then come back to their homes in Embu drunk," one of them said.