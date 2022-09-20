Shock as prominent Embu businessman shot in night ambush

A prominent businessman is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot and wounded by gangsters in Thumari, Embu County.

Geoffrey Mwangi was travelling home from Embu town at around 9m on Monday after closing his business when five suspected gangsters aboard a pickup truck struck.

They blocked his car and sprayed it with bullets, leaving him with serious injuries in an attack that sent shock waves across the area.

The gangsters then escaped, leaving Mr Mwangi unconscious in his car.

A friend who was with him in the car escaped unhurt.

Mr Mwangi was rushed to Embu Referral Hospital with injuries in his neck and hands and bullets lodged in his body.

He was later transferred to Nairobi for specialised treatment after his condition worsened.

Embu West sub-county police boss Julius Kyumbule said they were pursuing the gangsters.

Embu Teaching and Referral Hospital where a prominent businessman Geoffrey Mwangi was taken after he was shot and wounded by gangsters at Thumari. Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

He said the motive of the attack could not be immediately established.

Commenced investigations

"The gangsters left without stealing anything from the trader and we have commenced investigations to establish why the victim was shot," he said.

Traders condemned the attack and called on the police to investigate the shooting.

"We want to know those who attacked our colleagues and the reasons behind it," Mr Kanyi Maina said.

They lamented that security has deteriorated in the area and accused police of sleeping on the job.

The traders demanded the arrest and prosecution of the wrongdoers, saying the attack was of grave concern.

"Crime is on the rise in the area and the police are not doing anything about it," Mr Maina added.

John Mate, the chairman of the Embu branch of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called on the police to beef up security.

"Everyone is living in fear following the invasion of the region by criminals. Shops have been raided and property looted. The situation is serious and security officers should wake up and do their job," he said.