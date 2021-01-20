Woman's body found inside gunny bag in Embu well

A woman’s body was on Wednesday found in a gunny bag inside a well in Nyangari village in Embu County.

According to the Runjenjes head of police, Benjamin Muhia, pedestrians they felt a stench, looked into the well and saw the bag.

The matter was then reported to the police, who drove to the scene and retrieved the body and took it to Runjenjes Sub-county Hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem.

Mr Muhia said the matter is being treated as murder and that the victim was yet to be identified.

He suspected that the woman was hacked to death elsewhere and her body taken to the area by the assailants to conceal the crime.

Mr Muhia said investigations had been commenced to expose the culprits and the motive behind the act.

He asked residents to cooperate and volunteer information that can assist detectives who are investigating the death of the woman.

Mr Muhia also appealed to anyone who may have lost a relative to report to the local police so that he can be shown the body for identification.