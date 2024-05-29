Muguka

Muguka: Embu County’s Sh22bn-a-year cash cow

 A man holds a handful of muguka at the Kongowea Market in Mombasa yesterday.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Coast counties serve as the biggest markets for the produce that is estimated to contribute some Sh22 billion to the county’s economy.
  •  The muguka value chain, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire said, contributes approximately Sh1 million to the Mombasa economy per day in transport levies.

