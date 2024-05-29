Muguka

What the science says about muguka

Muguka traders display their wares in Nakuru City

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A study conducted by Kenya’s renowned psychiatrist, Prof Lukoye Atwoli determined the association between psychotic symptoms and khat chewing.
  • Prof Atwoli and his team of 14 experts randomly selected 831 participants aged 10 years and above residing in the Eastern region of Kenya.

