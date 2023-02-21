Mob lynches Embu woman found burning underpants outside neighbour’s home

A mob on Tuesday lynched a woman suspected to be a witch in Gatumbi village in Embu County.

The elderly woman was fatally attacked by residents after she was allegedly found burning underpants outside her neighbour's homestead at 3 am.

According to the witnesses, the 77-year-old woman was found by youths who were going to dig a grave to bury one of their own who died in the area recently.

The youths, who accused the woman of practising witchcraft, confronted her before a bitter argument ensued. They roughed up the woman before she retreated to her house.

Mr Daniel Mwaniki, who responded to the woman’s distress call, demanded to know what the rowdy youths were upto, only to be told that they had caught her bewitching him.

The residents stormed the woman’s home and ordered her to come out of the house.

“The angry mob attacked the woman after she emerged from her house carrying a jar of hot water which she splashed on my hands,” said Mr Mwaniki.

Embu East Sub-county police boss Emmanuel Okanda said they are pursuing those responsible for the woman’s death. He appealed to the witnesses to volunteer information which could assist detectives to arrest the killers.

"The residents committed a serious crime and those implicated will not be spared," he said.

Mr Okanda reminded the residents that suspects should be handed over to the police for questioning.

"We shall deal ruthlessly with anyone found killing suspected criminals in this area," said Mr Okanda.