Man in Embu arrested after bhang found in his farm

Police in Embu have arrested a man suspected to be a drug peddler after bhang was found growing in his farm in Mugui Village.

The officers, acting on a tip-off, raided the suspect's farm on Monday evening and found him busy tending the illegal crop.

The officers arrested the man and uprooted the bhang which will be used as an exhibit when the suspect appears in court.

According to the Embu East Deputy County Commissioner George Omollo, the suspect is being held at Runyenjes police station.

He said it is likely the man sold the bhang to the youth in the area.

"Bhang has spoilt scores of young people and we shall deal ruthlessly with those trading in it," he warned.

‘Medicinal herb’

Kagaari North-West Location Senior Chief Mark Nyaga said the man had confessed that he had been growing bhang for many years.

"He told us that he had been using the drug as a medicinal herb to cure various diseases," he said.

Mr Nyaga described the suspect as a notorious criminal who should be punished by the law to discourage him from carrying out his illegal activities.

The arrest comes after residents complained that trade in drugs is rampant in the area and called on the government to intervene.

Residents said their children are dropping out of school at a high rate after abusing drugs and, therefore, the matter should be urgently addressed.





