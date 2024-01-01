Granny's body found in a dam after her disappearance

An 83-year-old woman who went missing for four days has been found dead and dumped in a dam at Kathunguri village in Embu County.

The deceased octogenarian went missing on December 27 only for her lifeless body to be found floating in the dam on Sunday.

Residents stumbled upon the body of Laurencia Cieria about 200 metres from her homestead on Sunday morning and reported the matter to the police.

At the scene, the police retrieved the body of the deceased and took it to the mortuary for postmortem examination.

The deceased woman, who was suffering from a chronic disease, was discovered missing from her home by her daughter-in-law who had gone to serve her breakfast.

Following the disappearance, family members embarked on a search without success and reported the matter to Runyenjes Police Station.

"When we failed to find our mother we informed police and recorded a statement," said Mr Anthony Ireri, a son of the deceased.

Police have promised to investigate and establish the circumstances under which the elderly woman met her death.