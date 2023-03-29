Girls beat boys in Maths contest in Embu

Girls have beaten boys in a mathematics contest at University of Embu that brought together 25 secondary schools from Embu County.

The girls proved their mastery of mathematics with different techniques and formulas.

The dean of Pure and Applied Sciences at the university, Dr Kawira Millien, noted that girls are on the right trajectory of excelling in science courses after their exemplary performance in the contest.

“I'm impressed that the girls are coming up from the sample of schools in Embu County and I'm confident they are on the right path of excelling in science courses,” she said.

She asked teachers to help the boys perform better in mathematics to ensure equity.

Dr Millien noted that 70 per cent of the courses that students choose before joining university are mathematically bound and there is need to consider emphasising more the importance of taking the subject seriously.

“The boys are an important aspect of our learning and teaching and the indication of today, calls us to seriously get on the ground and get the boy child on board," she said, adding that an elaborate mechanism has to be put in place by education stakeholders in the county so as to ensure that there is equity in the performance of mathematics for both girls and boys.

Neema Nyakisio from Kangaru Girls Secondary School ( third right) being rewarded as the best student during Mathematics contest at University of Embu. Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

Dr Samuel Ndirangu, the dean, School of Agriculture, who represented the vice chancellor, Prof Daniel Mugendi, said the mathematics contest will be yearly.

He said it came about because of the need to promote mathematics in various schools in Embu County because most students find it difficult to attain a minimum of C+ that is needed for them to pursue courses that require mathematics.

"Many students find it difficult to attain C+ in mathematics and when they come to pick courses, we advise them to take courses where mathematics requirement is minimal and that is why we want to create more interest in mathematics," he stated.

Dr Dominic Kitavi, who heads the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at the university noted that the maths contests would help many students have more interests in Mathematics.

He noted that many careers have been lost due to poor performance in mathematics and there is need to have more mechanisms to salvage the lost careers.

He said there will be an annual Maths contest in the institution to encourage student to take mathematics with ease as any other subject.

Neema Nyakisio, a student from Kangaru Girls who was declared the overall winner said her love for mathematics has made it possible for her to excel in the discipline.

She called on boys in various schools in Embu to embrace the subject and also ensure that they do more practice so that they can excel in mathematics.