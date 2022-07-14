Family's agony as twin boys disappear from home

An Embu family is in agony after their twin secondary school sons went missing under mysterious circumstances.

The Form Two boys disappeared from their parents' home at Rubingazi Estate, leaving them in shock.

The 15- year-old students, Leon Macharia and Ryan Mwenda, attend Moi High School Mbiruri and Kangaru High School, respectively.

The twins’ mother, Naisera Muthoni, said her sons were supposed to report back to school on Wednesday but they vanished from home.

"My sons were ready to go back to school that very day but as I was preparing in my room to escort them, they disappeared. When I came out of my room, I found their items neatly packed but they were nowhere to be seen," she said as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Searched for the children everywhere

Ms Muthoni, a teacher at Nyangwa Boys High School, said the family searched for the children everywhere but could not find them.

"We searched for the boys in the neighbourhood and other places but we didn't find them," she added.

Ms Muthoni described her identical twins as ‘humble and highly disciplined’ and she could not understand how they got lost.

"My sons had no disciplinary issues and when I failed to find them I was shocked," she said.

But Ms Muthoni revealed that her sons always wanted to be in the same school.

“The two had been questioning why they were separated while in school. They wanted to study together in school but when they sat for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams they were admitted to different schools," she said.

The parents reported the disappearance at the Itabua Police Station and recorded statements.

They want police to help them find the boys so that they could be taken to school.

Ms Muthoni said she had even given the boys Sh2,000 as pocket money before they vanished.