Embu village mines precious coltan for years 'without knowing its value’

Harrison Kiura displays a piece of mica mineral at a coltan mining site at Kiangunguru village in Embu County on February 2, 2024.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Lucas Barasa  &  George Munene

What you need to know:

  • The village of Kiangunguru sits on top of large deposits of the rare mineral, which is used to make electric car batteries, mobile phones and other electronic devices.
  • Due to the poor infrastructure and rough terrain, vehicles are rarely seen in the village, which recently hit the headlines following the discovery of coltan.

