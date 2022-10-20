Embu residents suffer as area is cut off after 38-year-old bridge collapses

Thousands of Embu residents are suffering after the Karerema bridge collapsed under the weight of an overloaded lorry transporting sand.

Residents, especially in Ena village, have been cut off from the rest of the world.

They complained that their businesses had been affected as they could not cross the River Ena to take their farm produce to markets.

Their children were also unable to get to school.

Embu ward representatives have urged Governor Cecily Mbarire to authorise the use of money from the County Emergency Response kitty to repair the bridge.

Evurore MCA Duncan Mbui invoked Standing Order 33 of the Embu County Assembly to compel fellow ward reps to adjourn debate on normal legislative business and air their views on the issue that was classified as a matter of county importance.

The bridge, located on the River Ena, connects Evurore, Muminji and Kiambere wards and serves thousands of residents. It was built in 1984.

Mr Mbui the Maciara-Mucue bridge, whose construction started in 2013 with county funds but stalled, could have provided an alternative route. The region is now completely cut off.

Minority Leader Ngari Mbaka noted that with the rains expected starting this month, the situation could get worse.

Attend classes

The Mavuria MCA feared that children may not be able to attend classes and locals would be cut off from Ishiara market.

Mbeti South Ward Rep Murithi Kiura appealed to state agencies to check the weight of heavy trucks plying routes that serve far-flung areas in the Mbeere region, saying they were often overloaded and destroyed roads, rendering them impassable.

He observed that the metal bridge was designed to support light trucks but large transport vehicles used it too.

Muminji MCA Newton Kariuki appealed to Governor Mbarire to work with the national government to ensure roads serving market centres like Karambari and Ntharawe and Kiritiri town are maintained.

Nominated MCA Yvonne Mate lamented that expectant mothers and sick children would have trouble accessing services, and fire engines and relief food transporters could not get to where they are needed.

Other MCAs who supported the motion were Majority Leader Peter Murithi (Mbeti North), Paul Muchangi (Gaturi North), Muturi Mwombo (Ruguru-Ngandori), Terry Mbuchi (Kyeni North), Muchangi Mwariama (Kagaari North) and Agnes Gakungugu (nominated).

Temporary Speaker Phillip Nzangi directed the assembly clerk to write to the relevant offices and called for speedy repairs of the bridge.