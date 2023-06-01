Embu reaps big as Madaraka Day host

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire on Thursday outlined the government's development projects in the county, lauding President William Ruto's administration for investing heavily there.

Ms Mbarire also praised the Kenya Kwanza administration for choosing Embu as the host of the 60th Madaraka Day celebration.

"Your acceptance, and your constant presence in Embu, including only last week, is a clear testament to your love and commitment to Embu County and our central economic regional block," she said.

The governor observed that the national celebration followed a successful exposition, themed “Cooperatives and MSMEs, Trade and Revenue", which the President personally opened at the University of Embu.

"This exposition which attracted over 300 exhibitors, mainly from MSMEs and cooperatives, is a true expression of the hustler spirit and has given our nascent cottage industries in Embu a platform to showcase products and services and expand," she said.

The governor cited the Manyatta Housing Scheme, comprising 100 units, as one of the major projects the government has initiated in the county. She noted that the project, with a total of 400 units, will help Embu improve its people's lives.

Ms Mbarire added, "The government launched the SME Tax Service Desk and, critically for Embu County, free Wi-Fi at the Embu market and bus park. This singular service will close the market information asymmetry gap, which is exploited by brokers and cartels at the expense of our farmers, leading to more money in our farmers' pockets."

Other key projects

Further, the governor noted the infrastructural advancements that the Madaraka Day Celebration resulted in, among them a stadium that was revamped in three months, and several roads that underwent facelifts.

The government has also renovated maternity, post and antenatal wards, and paediatric units at the Embu Level Five hospital, which President Ruto inaugurated last week.

Ms Mbarire also cited the new Sh700 million market which the President launched, noting it will have at least 3,000 stalls and facilities including a cold room and a day care for traders who are mothers. She said the sanitation standards will be high and the business environment generally enabling.

She further highlighted the upgrading of the Eastern regional commissioner’s residence, which was dilapidated, and the establishment of The Embu Sports City in Njukiri Forest, which has been designed to meet Olympic and international standards.

The governor requested the construction of more markets, including Ishiara, Siakago, Runyenjes and Makutano.

Ms Mbarire also pushed for the completion of several roads - Machanga–Pia, Kararitiri–Kathageri, Gikuyari-shiara, Kevote- Kithimu, Kiritiri-Kiambere, Mukuuri–Kibugu and Ndunduri–Kathangariri.

She further asked for the supply of water to arid areas as well as three proposed mega dams -Thuci, Thambana, and Kamumu - given the most fertile pieces of land, with large-scale agricultural potential, are in Mbeere North and Mbeere South.

"These dams will underpin the food security and agribusiness needs of Embu and our neighbours for the foreseeable future. I am pleased to inform the President that Thuci Dam has already been advertised, instilling great hope within our community," she said.

In his response, President Ruto assured the governor that all the roads will be completed and the dams built.