Embu man arrested for growing bhang

Police in Embu are holding a man accused of growing bhang in his farm.

Acting on a tip-off from the public, the officers raided Kiamuringa village on Wednesday afternoon and found the suspect inter-cropping bhang with miraa and seized him for interrogation.

The officers also uprooted the illegal plant which will be used as exhibit when the suspect is charged in court.

Earlier, the officers recovered 250 grams of harvested bhang when they ransacked the suspect's house.

Embu police boss Daniel Rukunga said the suspect will face the law.

Mr Rukunga warned that anyone found farming bhang or trading in it will not be spared.

Embu County Commissioner Dr Eddyson Nyale congratulated the police for their quick response.

He expressed concern that miraa farmers were abetting trade in bhang and directed that they be investigated.

" Miraa farmers seem to be drug peddlers and they should be probed," he said.

The CC said the region's security team has declared total war against drug dealers.

He asked residents to continue exposing drug dealers who he observed were ruining the lives of the young generation by selling bhang to them.