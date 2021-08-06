Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura
Embu

Embu brothers jumped out of moving vehicle, police say

By  Vincent Achuka

Police in Embu have claimed that two brothers who died in their custody jumped from a moving vehicle while under arrest, without the officers who had arrested them noticing.

