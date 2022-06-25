Bishop roots for credible elections 

Embu Catholic Bishop Paul Kariuki has called on Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to deliver credible elections on August 9 to avoid plunging the country into chaos.

He stressed that IEBC has been entrusted with the task of conducting polls and should do a good job for the stability of the country.

"IEBC has been given a responsibility of conducting elections and therefore we expect that it is going to have credible polls whereby only those who will be properly elected will be announced as leaders of this country," he said.

Fielding questions from the Nation on Friday after presiding over a fundraiser in aid of needy students at Sacred Heart Kyeni Girls High School in Embu County, Bishop Kariuki also appealed to Kenyans to avoid violence during campaign rallies.

" It is time for campaigns and I'm appealing to Kenyans to have a very peaceful time. As a church we want the country to be together and so we have an obligation to ensure this time campaigns are free of violence," he said.

He lamented that some politicians were using goons to attack their rivals.

"Politicians should stop misusing young people. We expect those seeking positions of leadership of any level to tell voters about their manifestos instead of engaging in hooliganism," he said.

The spiritual leader said it was bad for candidates to misbehave during campaigns.

"Candidates have been hurling insults at one another and attacking each other. That is not what we should expect from our leaders," he said.

He advised Kenyans to elect competent leaders but not political parties.

"Kenyans should elect leaders who they can be proud of," he added.

During the event students through their Ambassadors of Mercy Club contributed money to help their needy colleagues to pay school fees.

They formed the club last year to assist their colleagues continue with their education.

The students with assistance of teachers, parents, friends and the school's sponsor have raised Sh2.1million to support five colleagues remain in class.

The School chief principal Lenah Ngesa said the money will fully sponsor the needy for two years.

She said the idea by the students was a good one and it was being supported by the learning institution's administration.