Alarm over illegal sand harvesting that threatens Embu's Thura river 

Illegal sand harvesting in the Thura river in Embu County threatens the survival of the water source, ward reps have warned.

They accused unregistered community-based organisations (CBOs) of participating in the outlawed business.

MCAs said the CBOs collude with a clique of chiefs and security officers to harvest sand illegally.

Tabling a letter from environment watchdog Nema in the assembly, Muminji MCA Newton Kariuki claimed area chiefs collaborated with security officers to allow sand harvesting and levy unlawful taxes in the area.

The letter, dating back to 2018, recognised Thura as a vital source of water and cautioned that sand harvesting endangered people’s livelihoods by draining the little water held in the sand.

Mr Kariuki said administrators were cashing in on the illegal sand business and sharing the loot with the police.

Nema, he said, had copied the letter classifying Thura as a protected river to the Siakago police division commander and the chiefs of Kirie, Iria Itune and Mutitu locations asking them to help enforce the prohibition on sand harvesting.

But Mr Kariuki said the administrators were complacent and had abdicated the duty to county askaris.

He urged the county government to regulate the activities of CBOs and control the sand harvesting business, claiming that women from his ward had resorted to spending sleepless nights at the riverbank to try to block sand harvesters.

He urged county enforcement officers to be proactive.

Nominated MCA Augustine Njeru said bhang smoking and drinking of illicit liquor were rampant at sand harvesting sites, adding that the trade was also contributing to school dropout rates as pupils and students flock to the river to work as lorry loaders and make quick money.

Mr Njeru joined in calls to regulate CBOs targeting the sand harvesting business at the Thura river, saying that though it earns the community an income, leaders of the groups only benefitted themselves at the expense of locals.

The two leaders spoke after Evurore MCA Duncan Mbui moved a motion during a plenary sitting to adjourn legislative business and discuss the effects of the collapse of the Karerema bridge that links Muminji and Kiambere wards to Ishiara market.