92 students left without housing following dormitory fire

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed Wednesday when a huge fire broke out in a dormitory at St Anne's Kiriari Girls Secondary in Embu County.

The fire started when the students were in morning preps and caused extensive damage to property.

Mattresses, beds, books and other items belonging to the learners were destroyed.

Firefighters arrived at the school only to find the dormitory had been gutted.

No one was injured in the incident, which caused panic among students and teachers.

Embu North Deputy County Commissioner William Owino said investigations would establish the cause of the fire.

He said 92 girls were left without accommodation.

The administrator warned that anyone linked to the fire would be arrested and prosecuted.

"We would like to know what happened and if it is established that it is arson, then legal action will be taken against the culprits," he said.

Residents narrated how they used soil and water to fight the fire in vain.

They said the incident temporarily disrupted learning for the better part of the morning.