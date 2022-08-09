Ex-MP Kathuri denies being offered Sh10m to quit Embu governor's race

Former Manyatta MP Emilio Kathuri has denied claims that he was offered Sh10 million to quit the Embu gubernatorial race in favour of his UDA rival Cecily Mbarire.

He said he was not bothered by people who were saying that he ended up only receiving Sh300,000 of the amount, dismissing the allegation as a rumour started by his opponents.

Though his name was still on the ballot, the Jubilee Party candidate said he decided to support his rival to protest his party’s alleged mistreatment.

Speaking after casting his ballot at Embu Municipal Hall, Embu town, Mr Kathuri playfully suggested that he would only have traded his support for a larger amount of money.

“The one who is saying Sh300,000 is not right. If I was handed huge amounts to carry in a sack, I would have taken it. That is very little amount to sway me…

“Those saying that I received Sh10m, such a rumour was expected (after stepping down). I withdrew after Jubilee Party messed me up and I didn’t find it tenable to contest. My party took my popularity for granted,” he said.

Mr Kathuri claimed that the low voter turnout in the county could have been occasioned by a group he alleged had been buying residents’ identity cards.

“There was a rumour that some pro-government people were buying identity cards from people perceived to be inclined to a certain political persuasion… If you sold your identity card, you have thrown away your future,” he warned.