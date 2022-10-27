Report submitted in push to upgrade Tambach TTC to first Kerio Valley university

A pioneer university in Elgeyo Marakwet County could be in the offing after a technical committee handed in its report to Governor Wisley Rotich.

The governor said this now clears all obstacles in the process of setting up the university, including the issue of mentorship, which will be undertaken by the University of Eldoret.

“I am happy to report that I have received the technical report from the committee formed last month to oversee the establishment of Kerio Valley University at Tambach,” said Mr Rotich.

The governor had given the team 30 days to look into the matter and make recommendations.

The team, led by Prof Thomas Cheruiyot, handed in the report detailing their evaluation of the 2016 technical inspection report by the Commission for University Education.

Mentor university

The technical inspection had cited lack of a mentor university and an existing institution that would be upgraded to a university, Mr Rotich said.

“The university will be set up at Tambach Teachers Training College after the management agreed to cede 60 acres, and also there are magnificent buildings complete with servant quarters. The institution also has amenities for co-curricular activities,” he said.

Previous efforts to convert Tambach college into a university were met with stiff resistance, with critics opining that it was an insult to locals who had donated 3,000 acres for a university.

Tambach Teachers College in Elgeyo Marakwet. It is being considered for upgrade into a university. Photo credit: Picture | Courtesy

In 2014, residents of Mokoro location in Marakwet East donated the land following an appeal by then Governor Alex Tolgos.

But Governor Rotich said the land will still be used for that purpose because once a charter is issued, other campuses will be established in Mokoro.

“The Kerio Valley will be opened for investment once a university is established. Locals who donated the land should not feel marginalised but be assured we will open up the region for investment,” he said.

Locals' views

The team went round the county seeking views from locals on various issues on the way forward regarding setting up the university.

“We shall study the recommendations and soon embark on establishing the inaugural university in the county.”

Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen, who was among leaders pushing for a university to be set up in Mokoro, said a new medical college is also planned that will be funded by the Constituency Development Fund.