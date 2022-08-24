North Rift Governors pledge to tackle Kerio Valley banditry

Three North Rift governors-elect have pledged to work together to tackle bandit attacks in the Kerio Valley.

Governors-elect Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Wisely Rotich (Elgeyo-Marakwet) and Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), all elected under UDA, said they were keen to address insecurity in the region.

Mr Rotich, the outgoing deputy governor, said elected leaders were planning a series of peace meetings.

“We have discussed with the governors and we have agreed to hold meetings with all elected leaders once we assume office. We are urging residents to live in harmony and desist from engaging in old practices,” he added.

Mr Cheboi said elected leaders and local administrators would engage with residents to ensure peaceful coexistence among communities in Laikipia, Baringo, Turkana and Samburu counties.

Bottom-up approach

He explained that they were optimistic that President-elect William Ruto’s “bottom-up” policies will promote economic transformation.

“We want to spur economic transformation so that those engaging in cattle raids change their lifestyles and get involved in other meaningful enterprises,” Mr Cheboi said.

“We are also optimistic that the President-elect William Ruto will address the rustling menace since he is passionate about tackling it.”

Most governors-elect across the country are expected to assume offices from next week.

For his part, Mr Kachapin also urged peaceful coexistence so that the region can achieve its economic potential.

Villagers in Baringo County who have for many years borne the brunt of bandit attacks, such as in Chemoe and Chepkew, said they were optimistic peace would prevail in the region.

Perennial banditry has caused deaths, displaced hundreds of people, worsened poverty and destroyed property in the region.

Last Tuesday, bandits raided Chemoe in Baringo North, temporarily disrupting voting. They stole over 200 cows and goats.

In early May, nine families in Kobot village lost livestock worth millions of shillings. An estimated 500 cows and goats were stolen and never recovered.