Murkomen successor: Runners-up concedes defeat after strong showing by UDA candidate

Mr Tim Kipchumba, the Party of Peace and Development (PPD) candidate has conceded defeat in the Elgeyo Marakwet senate race even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) readies to release the final results.

Mr Kipchumba, who had launched a charm offensive against the UDA candidate, in a statement, congratulated Mr William Kisang who is headed for a win.

"A few minutes to midnight yesterday, I called Sen Hon Kisang and congratulated him. I assured him of my support as my Senator and the Senator-elect of Elgeyo Marakwet. Kait Sait (Mr Kipchumba's campaign fad) will support him and our Kenya Kwanza government under President William Ruto," said Mr Kipchumba as he conceded defeat.

In the race that attracted six candidates, Mr Kisang of UDA has taken a commanding lead in official results from Keiyo North and Keiyo South constituencies.

Mr Kisang is leading with 16,032 votes and his main challenger, Mr Kipchumba, is following closely with 15,269 votes.