Lawyer, 27, stirs up Elgeyo Speaker race amid intense lobbying

Intense lobbying has started for the Elgeyo Marakwet County Assembly Speaker’s seat, which has attracted six candidates.

The candidates have been lobbying MCAs-elect in a bid to consolidate their support ahead of their swearing-in and the subsequent election of a Speaker.

But the entry of a 27-year-old lawyer in the jostling has altered the political arithmetic of the male candidates.

Ms Esther Kibore Kirwa is the youngest of the aspirants and the only woman.

“I want to demystify female leadership and prove that we are also able to lead. In the previous two assemblies, men were elected as Speakers and this time around I am fronting myself to be considered for Speaker,” said Ms Kirwa.

Negotiated democracy

The lobbying is happening amid proposals to use negotiated democracy for the Speaker’s seat to go to Keiyo South sub-county, as all the other major elective seats have gone to Keiyo North, Marakwet East and Marakwet West sub-counties.

Governor-elect Wisley Rotich comes from Keiyo North, while his deputy, Prof Grace Cheserek, is from Marakwet West. Senator-elect Kipchumba Murkomen hails from Marakwet East.

Ms Kirwa and three other candidates – outgoing Speaker Philemon Sabulei, University of Eldoret don Dr Andrew Kiplagat and Mr Alex Cherop – are from Keiyo South.

Ms Kirwa worked in the National Assembly as an attaché in the directorate of litigation and compliance.

“I have what it takes to lead our third assembly, which has only one elected female MCA. I will rely on the entire house membership to elect me,” she told Nation.Africa.

Eyeing a second term

Mr Sabulei, 35, also a lawyer, is eyeing a second term and has been hosting MCAs in a bid to gain their support.

He is banking on his record in the county assembly in his re-election bid, amid stiff competition.

“During my reign, there was stability and a high level of integrity and good conduct at the assembly compared to the previous one. We are the only assembly which received unqualified financial audits by the Office of the Auditor-General,” said Mr Sabulei, who hold a master’s degree in public policy and administration.

He said the assembly passed 23 bills and 15 policies.

“I am optimistic of being re-elected because of my rich history as the second Speaker. The debates were above reproach from the interactions among the MCAs, and I believe I will be re-elected because I have met the newly elected ones,” he told Nation.Africa on Tuesday.

Mr Sabulei said he has practised law for over a decade and knows how a legislative house should be run.

Outgoing Speaker

The race has also been spiced up by the entry of Mr Christopher Chemosong, 44, the outgoing deputy Speaker, who has served two consecutive terms as the Arror ward MCA.

Mr Chemosong comes from Marakwet West and is a Marakwet.

“What has been lacking in the assembly is the welfare of the MCAs to enable them to aptly perform their mandate. This is what I want to remedy and ensure members perform their duty well and avoid a scenario where they go to the executive for freebies,” he said.