Fresh probe after 'body of missing KVDA boss' is exhumed

Police have launched a fresh investigation after a body believed to be that of former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director Sylvanus Kaprais Tubei was exhumed from his Chepkumkum farm in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County, on Thursday.

The development comes as sources claim that suspects, including his former partner, may be brought back before the court to shed light on the disappearance of Tubei, who went missing more than 12 years ago.

Yesterday, a team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and a pathologist collected samples of the remains of an adult human buried in a shallow grave about 50 metres from Tubei's palatial home.

Keiyo South Sub-county Police Commander Abdullahi Dahir, said the exhumation now means that the investigation will start afresh.

“I would like to appeal to area residents to come forward and volunteer any information that will help us in our investigations,” Mr Dahir said.

He revealed Tubei was reported as missing at Kaptagat Police Station in 2012. He had been missing since September 2012. Mr Dahir said several suspects were arrested, charged and later released by the courts due to lack of evidence linking them to the disappearance of the former KVDA boss.

Police carry what is believed to be the remains of former KVDA Managing Director, Sylvanus Tubei, that were exhumed by detectives from a shallow grave at his home on January 04, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“Usually, when someone disappears from their home, the first suspect is the spouse. All the suspects were released due to lack of evidence, so for now we don't have any suspects and we are starting the investigations afresh,” Mr Dahir said.

Dr Kibet Kitany, a pathologist at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and who participated in the exhumation, disclosed that they found the skeletal remains of an adult human covered with a blanket and dressed in a black T-shirt at the scene.

He said the samples will be taken to the government chemist for further analysis to determine the person's identity.

"We have found samples containing bones belonging to the person. Analysis will determine the identity of the person," the pathologist said.

On December 31 last year, a farmhand was clearing a thicket in the 60-acre Chepkurmkum farm to plant vegetables when he discovered the human remains covered with a blanket. The locals, who later informed the chief and the sub-divisional police commander.

A team of DCI officers visited the scene, cordoned off the area and regular police officers were stationed to man the scene until exhumation.

Members of the public at the home of former KVDA Managing Director, Sylvanus Tubei on January 04, 2024 during the exhumation for what police believe are his remains.



Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

On Wednesday, Mr Dahir told the Nation that they had sought permission at the Iten Magistrate's Court to the exhume the remains. The court order was granted on Wednesday.

Tubei served as KVDA's second managing director and is credited with initiating and completing a number of projects including the multibillion-shilling Turkwel Dam, construction of KVDA's building in Eldoret town and irrigation projects such as the Wei Wei Irrigation Scheme in West Pokot County.

Tubei was first appointed as a deputy director in the late 1980s before assuming the role of managing director at the State agency.

His elder brother, Mr Alexander Tubei, described his sibling as a no-nonsense, hard-working and kind person.

Tubei studied agriculture at the University of Nairobi, where he graduated with a second class upper division degree. He later enrolled for a master's degree at a university in Norway.

"He came back and worked as a tutor at the University of Nairobi for two years. He was appointed by Unesco to work on a research project in Marsabit for two years before being appointed to KVDA," recalled his brother.

Members of the public watch from treetops the exhumation of what police believe are the remains of former KVDA Sylvanus Tubei by detectives on January 04, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In 1981, Tubei married his college girlfriend Milkah and was blessed with two children, Kipkois and Chelagat. The children are currently abroad. Tubei's first wife died in August 2007.

Mr Samuel Changwony, a relative, appealed to the government to help them solve the mystery of his death.

He stated that, after Tubei’s disappearance, a desperate search was launched and which ended in futility.

Family members, friends and neighbours, numbering about 500 people, searched the entire farm but failed to find Tubei.

“It was really a challenge. We really searched for him and eventually gave up. Today, when I saw these remains, I also cried,” said Mr Changwony.

He further claimed that, before he went missing, Tubei had become depressed and resorted to alcoholism after he was transferred from the parastatal and was unhappy with the decision.

A past photograph of former KVDA Managing Director, Sylvanus Tubei (left), with the late former President Daniel Arap Moi. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“He was instrumental in a number of projects, including the Turkwel Dam and irrigation projects. But when he was transferred to another department, he was not happy and opted for early retirement," Mr Changwony told Nation yesterday.

He explained that, when Tubei retired, he decided to focus on several agricultural projects on his farm, including rearing dairy cows and flowers for export.

Mr Joel Agui, a neighbour, described Tubei as a generous and kind man who got along well with his neighbours.

"He was a very good man who had no problems with his neighbours. The day he went missing, we searched the whole farm, but we couldn't find him," he said.

According to the family, Tubei was born in Murwo, Baringo Central in 1953 and attended various schools including Emom, Tenges, Njoro and Kabarnet.