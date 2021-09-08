Elgeyo Marakwet county starts construction of Sh62m maternity

The ongoing construction of the Sh62 million World Bank funded maternity facility at the Iten County Referral Hospital. 
 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Fred Kibor

Elgeyo Marakwet County has kicked off the construction of a Sh62 million World Bank-funded maternity facility at the Iten County Referral Hospital in a bid to boost maternal and infant health in the region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.