Election losers eye powerful Speaker seat in county assemblies

Several losers in the August 9 polls are now angling for the 47 county assembly Speaker positions.

The losers are intensely lobbying to get the backing of the major political formations that have the control of a majority of members of county assemblies (MCAs).

The position is one of the most powerful in the running of the devolved units, making it attractive.

In Kilifi, Raila Odinga’s ODM has settled on the immediate former Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire for the assembly Speaker.

Mr Mwambire lost to former Kilifi county chief officer for roads Charo Kazungu. Mr Mwambire is the ODM Kilifi branch chairman.

Back Mwambire

ODM, through its secretary-general Edwin Sifuna, wrote to its MCAs instructing them to back Mr Mwambire.

“As we proceed to consolidate our gains, the party hereby wishes to convey its recommendation of Teddy Mwambire, immediate former MP for Ganze, for the role of the Speaker of the County Assembly of Kilifi,” said Mr Sifuna.

“Mwambire needs no introduction to you, and we know you share in our belief that he is more than qualified for the role,” added the letter. ODM has majority in the assembly.

In Nyeri, outgoing Tetu MP James Gichuhi is poised to replace Mr John Kaguchia as the Speaker of the County Assembly, after an agreement was reached within the Kenya Kwanza coalition. The race for the Speaker’s seat was left open after Mr Kaguchia, a lawyer, clinched the Mukurwe-ini parliamentary seat via UDA.

Speaker from Tetu

On Thursday, deputy president-elect Rigathi Gachagua said that the next assembly Speaker would come from Tetu constituency.

“We agreed that the next county assembly Speaker comes from Tetu. We want politics of inclusivity where everybody in Nyeri feels part and parcel of the county’s leadership,” Mr Gachagua said during the swearing in ceremony of Mr Kahiga at Asian Quarters grounds in Nyeri town.

In Trans Nzoia, UDA’s candidate in Cherang’any parliamentary race Wesley Korir is lobbying to become the assembly Speaker. Mr Korir lost to Patrick Simiyu of DAP-K in the August 9 polls.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance has a majority of MCAs – 16 against Azimio’s nine.

In Kakamega, Mr Morris Buluma, who served as Speaker of the county assembly and unsuccessfully contested the Matungu parliamentary seat is eyeing the speaker seat.

Mr Buluma was first elected Speaker in 2013 and got re-elected in 2017.

Mr Justus Kizito, the immediate former Shinyalu MP who lost to ANC’s Fredrick Ikana, has shown interest in Speaker’s position.

“The people of Shinyalu preferred somebody else but I can work in any position in the country including being the Speaker at the Kakamega county assembly,” said Mr Kizito.

In Homa Bay, a parliamentary candidate loser Humphrey Obach is among a group of five individuals who have forwarded their names to the Office of the Clerk at the County Assembly to be considered for the Speaker’s seat. Mr Obach lost to incumbent MP Peter Kaluma.

Nakuru Speaker

In Nakuru, Crispus Wathimba who lost the Senate race has declared interest for the speaker position. Other aspirants who have shown interest in the seat include former Kuresoi MP James Koskey and former Biashara MCA in Naivasha sub-county Joel Karuri.

In Nairobi, Harrison Wangoro, who unsuccessfully contested for Embakasi North parliamentary seat on Jubilee is angling for the seat. Former Nairobi County Assembly deputy speaker Ken Ngondi, who dropped from his bid for Embakasi South parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket in favour of incumbent Julius Mawathe (Wiper) has also declared his interest.

In Siaya, Mr George Okode who has served in the past two assemblies is angling for a third term. In Lamu, Governor Issa Timamy’s political adviser, Salim Busaidy, is among those who have expressed interest in the position.

“As Speaker, I will seek to enhance a harmonious working relationship between the county assembly and the executive,” said Mr Busaidy.



