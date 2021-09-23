File

Counties

Prime

Conmen target the elderly in Mt Kenya, Rift Valley with fake Mau Mau goodies

logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

A group of men and women invoking the name of President Uhuru Kenyatta have been conning elderly people in parts of Mt Kenya and the Rift Valley with promises of money and land.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.