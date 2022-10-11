The only surviving Jomo-era minister turns 90

James Charles Nakhwanga Osogo, the only surviving cabinet minister in the government of Jomo Kenyatta, is celebrating his 90th birthday this week.

Part of the fete began on Monday in Siginga village, Bunyala West ward and attended by Busia Governor Paul Otuoma.

After the recent deaths of Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi and former Attorney-General Charles Njonjo, Mr Osogo, a former minister for information and broadcasting, is the only member alive who served in the inaugural government that replaced that of colonial power Britain.

He said the key to his longevity was avoiding stress and observing a healthy diet.

“If you want to live longer and even surpass my age, you don’t need to worry much, be tolerant and eat a special diet like murere (indigenous vegetables) and mushrooms the way I do,” he said.

He added: “I thank God for bringing me this far. I pray every day to God to continue adding me many more years on earth and this is bearing fruit."

The politician said he wanted to enjoy himself, noting that he appreciated his work in every ministry he served.

He decried the current political trend where voters change leaders frequently.

Ruto can also learn

President William Ruto, he said, can learn a thing or two from his days in government.

“He can go to the archives and pick a few nuggets of wisdom if confronted with a situation he finds difficult to surmount. Some of us are still alive to offer advice if called upon,” he said.

He said the world had drastically changed from what it was 60 years ago and leaders must keep updating their skills to cope.

Mr Osogo’s political career started in 1963 when he was elected to the Legislative Council of Kenya (LegCo) to represent Ruambwa. From 1964-1966 he was an assistant minister for Agriculture before becoming minister for information and broadcasting between 1966 and 1969.

Between 1969 and1973 he was the minister for commerce and industry. Starting in the 1970s, he headed the ministries of Agriculture, local government, Health and Foreign Affairs.

Governor Otuoma said attaining the age of 90 was no mean achievement, declaring Mr Osogo a national treasure.