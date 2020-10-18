Police open probe into gang killing of Busia businessman

Police are investigating the murder of a Busia businessman by an armed gang that raided his home in Siaya at about 8pm on Saturday.

A police incident report seen by the Nation says Hussein Omondi Mbagai was attacked by people armed with a rifle at his Sega home.

Siaya County Police Commander Francis Kooli said the 48-year-old was beaten and left him with deep cuts and that none of his property was stolen.

“He had deep cuts in the head and neck. It is alleged that one of the thugs was armed with a rifle but we have ascertained that no shot was fired," Mr Kooli, adding police were searching for the criminals.

The body was taken to Same Day Classmate Parlor for a postmortem.

Bondo gang

In Bondo, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested six suspected members of a gang said to be behind a spate of violent robberies, kidnappings and rape cases.

The Seven Brothers gang, according to police, has been demanding ransom from relatives of those abducted.

It has also been ambushing Bondo town bar attendants on their way home from work in the night.

Mr Kooli cited the case of a woman who injured her last months while on her way home.

"She was stopped by two men on a motorcycle, one of them armed with a machete. They blindfolded her, forced her to board the motorcycle, took her to a thicket and raped her,” he said.

The victims have recorded statements with DCI detectives.

Police recovered several mobile phones, Safaricom and Airtel sim cards, machetes and two motorcycles from the suspects.