Plight of three fishermen languishing in Ugandan jails

The families of three Kenyans from Budalang’i, Busia County, have appealed to the government to intervene and return their relatives held in Ugandan jails for five months now.

They say the fishermen were among the 20 arrested on October 28 last year on Lake Victoria by Ugandan security agents.

Not even a meeting between officials of the two governments could secure their freedom and there’s growing concern that their health may deteriorate if they are not freed immediately.

Mr Evans Ogombo, the elder brother of Mr David Ouma Mwari, who is among the three detainees, said that of the 20 arrested, only 17 were released after negotiations.

From what they’ve gathered, Mr Gombo said his brother and the other two may have been detained by Ugandan authorities on the accusation of robbery with violence, claims they dismiss as false.

He said the three have been transferred to other police cells several times without being charged. They were first taken to Sigulu Island in Lake Vitoria when they were arrested. They were later accused of stealing a motorboat engine.

“They are accused of robbing someone of a motorboat engine. We have all the necessary documents to authenticate the ownership of the engine. It was bought in 2012 in Kisumu; we fail to understand what they are talking about,” he said.

“The efforts to find a lawyer to represent them in court has been challenging. Getting a reliable lawyer to represent them is not easy.”

Mrs Everlyne Auma, the wife of George Onyango Ogutu, one of the detainees, said life has not been easy for her since her husband’s arrest last year that left her with eight children to look after.

Efforts to get her husband and the other two freed have been futile.

She has asked Busia County Commissioner Ahmed Omar to intervene.

“My husband was among those arrested while fishing last year. Since then, we have tried to negotiate their freedom with Ugandan authority in vain,” she said.

“We are calling upon the Kenyan government, especially our county commissioner, to intervene and help us get our people back.”

Mrs Lydia Wanyama said she learned about husband Patrick Juma’s arrest from a neighbour.

She went to Sigulu Island in Uganda where the three fishermen were detained but failed to free him.

Mr Juma was later transferred to the Namaingo police cells in Uganda.

“My husband left me with two children and his young siblings to look after. He was the one taking care of them after the death of their parents,” she said.

“I am just calling on our government to help us get our people back. The charges against them are fabricated. My husband is not a thief.

Luzira prison

“They are accusing them of robbery with violence, a crime he never committed. I was told that they will be transferred from the Jinja police cells to Luzira Maximum Prison.”

She expressed fears that if the three are taken to Luzira prison, they may not come out alive.