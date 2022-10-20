Former Busia woman rep Florence Mutua quits ODM post

Former Busia woman representative Florence Mutua has resigned as ODM party deputy secretary-general.

Her move comes amid speculation that she was warming up to join President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

She had failed to clinch the ODM ticket in her bid for Busia governor, losing to Paul Otuoma, who eventually won the race. In the nominations held in April, she garnered 30,696 votes against Dr Otuoma's 49,330.

She said she was quitting the position to focus on 'personal' matters.

Ms Mutua said on her Twitter page that she was dedicated to serving ODM but would no longer hold any position in it.

“I have … resigned as the ODM Deputy Secretary General. I have served the party with dedication and commitment so desired. It has been an honour to have been a part of the biggest party in Kenya. I want to concentrate on other matters not on party matters now,” read the post.

Ms Mutua dismissed rumours that she had decamped to UDA after failing to be nominated for the Senate.

“I don't have even contacts with UDA, how will I join the party that I even don't have any contact person in …?” she paused.

Sources close to Ms Mutua, who did not want to be named, said she had high expectations of being nominated to the Senate or East Africa Legislative Assembly but when that did not happen, she chose to resign from the party's leadership.

She served as a woman representative for two terms.