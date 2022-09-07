From the cold, back into the fold: MPs who made a comeback

A total of 17 members of Parliament will be making a comeback to the 13th Parliament after five years in the political cold.

The MPs were ousted in the 2017 General Election.

Mr Samuel Chepkong’a of Ainabkoi constituency will be returning to the National Assembly after defeating incumbent William Chirchir.

In Kericho county, Mr Benjamin Lang’at defeated Mr Sylvanus Maritim to regain his Ainamoi parliamentary seat, while Mr Joseph Samal beat incumbent Hassan Oda to reclaim the Isiolo North seat.

Veteran politician Samuel Gonzi Rai won the Kinango seat in the August 9 polls, which he has held for 22 years through various terms.

He occupied the seat under Kanu from 1992 to 1997 and then from 2002 to 2013.

Mr Rai was ousted by Mr Benjamin Tayari in 2017.

Mr Joseph Gitari was also re-elected as MP for Kirinyaga Central. He served as the MP from 2013 to 2017, when he teamed up with Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as her running mate when she vied for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial position.

Similarly, Mr Rashid Bedzimba of ODM made a return to the National Assembly as Kisauni MP.

From Left: Kinango MP-elect Gonzi Rai, Samuel Chepkonga (Ainabkoi) and Justice Kemei (Sigowet). Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

He recaptured his seat after losing to Mr Ali Mbogo of Wiper in 2017.

Mr Mbogo did not defend his seat, opting for the Mombasa governor seat on a Wiper party ticket. However, he was replaced by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

He agreed to deputise Mr Sonko in the race, but the Supreme Court and IEBC blocked them from vying three weeks before the elections on account of Mr Sonko’s impeachment as Nairobi governor.

In Marsabit county, Mr Joseph Lekuton bounced back to win the Laisamis constituency seat while Mr Stephen Karani of UDA reclaimed the Laikipia West seat in Laikipia county.

Other MPs making a comeback are Joseph Mburu Kaharanga of Lari, Protus Ewesit of Loima, John Kiragu of Limuru, Harrison Kombe of Magarini, Justice Kemei of Sigowet/Soin, Lawrence Mpuru for Tigania East and Nicholas Ngikor of Turkana East.

The only women who have reclaimed their seats are Mary Emase of Teso South and Alice Ng’ang’a of Thika Town constituency.

Out of the 290 MPs, 51 have retained their seats in the last three general elections. Some include Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe), Johana Ng’eno (Emurua Dikirr), Robert Pukose (Endebess), Aden Duale (Garissa Township) Kimani Ichung'wah (Kikuyu), Junet Mohamed (Suna East) and Tim Wanyonyi (Westlands). See full list below.

Some of the women who have retained their seats since 2013 are Alice Wahome of Kandara, Jessica Mbalu of Kibwezi East, Rachael Nyamai (Kitui South) and Millie Odhiambo (Suba North).

In 2017, only 113 MPs were re-elected, meaning 177 failed to defend their seats, either by leaving politics or vying for other positions. In the August 9 elections, 154 MPs secured re-election.

Returning woman representatives

Only 15 women county representatives have managed to defend their seats, meaning 68 per cent of women that were elected in 2017 will not serve another term in that position.

Some of the women elected are Catherine Wambilianga (Bungoma), Elsie Muhanda (Kakamega), Getrude Mbeyu (Kilifi), Irene Kasalu (Kitui), and Faith Gitau (Nyandarua).

In 2017, only 10 of the 47 woman representatives retained their seats.

They were Beatrice Nyaga (Tharaka Nithi), Rose Mumo (Makueni), Joyce Akai Emanikor (Turkana), Sabina Chege, (Murang’a) Maison Leshoomo (Samburu), Janet Wanyama (Trans Nzoia), Rosalinda Tuya (Narok), Florence Mutua (Busia), Christine Ombaka (Siaya) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay).

Only two women representatives have served since 2013 after the creation of the position in the 2010 Constitution.

They are Christine Ombaka of Siaya county and Rose Mumo of Makueni County. The two have been elected in the 2013, 2017 and the 2022 elections.

Returning senators

The Senate will only see 16 returnees after 31 senators failed to defend their seats while others vied for other positions.

Among those making a comeback are Mohamed Faki (Mombasa), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira), Stephen Lelegwe (Samburu), Johnes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta), John Kinyua (Laikipia), Enoch Wambua (Kitui), Ledama Ole Kina (Narok), and Issa Boy (Kwale).

Of the 16, two women have also retained their seats. They are Fatuma Dullo of Isiolo and Agnes Kavindu of Machakos county. Ms Kavindu was elected in March 2021 in a by-election following the death of Boniface Kabaka in December 2020.

Among the senators, only four have been elected in 2013, 2017 and 2022.

Mr Murkomen, Mr Wetang’ula of Bungoma, Mr Madzayo of Kilifi and Mr Boy of Kwale county have been senators since the reintroduction of the senate by the 2010 Constitution.

Mr Boni Khalwale is the only senator who has made a comeback after losing in the 2017 elections.