Busia boat tragedy: 'My son was due to graduate from UoN medical school'

One of the three University of Nairobi students who died after their boat capsized in Lake Victoria on Saturday was a medical student who was due to graduate.

Those who died were Mordecai Amaya, 25, Hezron Zavon, 22 and John Meraba, 22.

Amaya’s father Richard Singa said his son was preparing to graduate before he could start working as an intern doctor and medical researcher.

"My son was a final year medicine and research student at the University of Nairobi, I have lost an investment," said Mr Singa.

"The students completed their mission yesterday (Saturday) and decided to take a boat ride. Many had gone into the lake and returned to the shores safely. My son’s group was the last to take a boat ride, unfortunately, the boat capsized and he was among the three who perished," he added.

Amaya’s family was at the mortuary making arrangements to transfer his body to Nakuru to start preparations for his burial in Homa Bay.

The students had attended a two-week evangelism mission at Port Victoria Seventh Day Adventist Church in Budalang'i, Busia County.

The boat carrying seven students capsized as they were taking selfies. Four of the students were, however, rescued and rushed to Port Victoria Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

The SDA church where some 230 University of Nairobi students were congregating for the last two weeks before they were baptised in Lake Victoria's waters. Photo credit: Derick Luvega | Nation Media Group

At least 230 University of Nairobi students camped at Port Victoria SDA Church for two weeks. At the close of the evangelism mission, the church organised a baptism session at the lake.

On Sunday, church members, relatives of the students and locals were still struggling to come to terms with the tragic end of the church mission.

On Sunday, members of Port Victoria SDA could be seen conversing in low tones in small groups.

Pastor George Morara said the last two weeks had seen the students successfully undertake the mission that culminated in a baptism session at the lake.

After the baptism exercise, all congregants returned to the church for the closing service. The students were given gifts before they returned to the lake for boat rides.



"As the service was going on in the church, we learnt that a boat carrying the students had capsized," said Pastor Morara.

Obwa Nauchi, the boat that capsized in Lake Victoria killing three university students. Photo credit: Derick Luvega | Nation Media Group



Bukani Assistant Chief Mr Martin Odwaro said the incident happened when most locals were watching a football match at Lunyofu grounds.

He said the rescue and recovery mission was jointly undertaken by the police, the Kenya Coast guards and local divers.

Mr Saviour Mugabe, a diver, said: “We realised the boat had started to sway as the students were taking selfies. The boat capsized before we could get to them. We managed to rescue four of them.”

He said local divers managed to retrieve the three bodies after a long search and called on the government to train more divers.