Ruto, Gachagua at Masinde Muliro stadium for 61st Madaraka Day celebrations

President William Ruto has arrived at Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma town for the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations.

He was received by his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

Members of the public locked out as Masinde Muliro stadium fills up by 7.30am

Thousands of Kenyans thronged the newly upgraded stadium in Bungoma town for the celebrations.



Long queues snaked into the facility from as early as 4am, with many determined to get a seat in the 10,000-seater stadium.

Bungoma residents line up from 4am as they enter the Masinde Muliro stadium for Madaraka Day celebrations.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Large screens were set up at various points outside the stadium to be used by those unable to get inside due to the crowds.

Kenya is celebrating 61 years of internal self-governance.

"I woke up at 2am thinking I would be the first in the queue, but I arrived at the gate and found a lot of people. It took me more than two hours to make my way to the field," said Mr Fredrick Simiyu, a resident of Bungoma.

Mr Danston Kimani travelled from Kiambu on Friday to join other Kenyans in Bungoma for the national celebrations.

There was a heavy security presence to maintain law and order.

They were controlling the crowd and conducting searches.

KDF parade at Masinde Muliro stadium in Bungoma County on June 1, 2024, waiting to be inspected by President William Ruto during Madaraka Day celebrations. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group