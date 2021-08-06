Protesters demand reopening of Bungoma County Assembly

Supporters of Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati protest on August 6, 2021, in a demand for the county assembly to be reopened. 

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
  • The assembly was closed early in the week after staff downed their tools and blocked MCAs from accessing the House to discuss the budget.

Supporters of Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati on Friday held protests demanding reopening of the county assembly.

