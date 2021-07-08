Bungoma Speaker rejects county budget, says was tabled 40 days late

Emmanuel Situma

Bungoma County Assembly Speaker Emmanuel Situma addressing the media in his office on July 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Bungoma Assembly Speaker Emmanuel Situma has rejected the county’s budget on grounds that it was filed 40 days late, throwing the troubled devolved unit in an even bigger mess.

