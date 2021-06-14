Media council asks Wangamati to respect press freedom after journalist ‘threatened’

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati addresses the press outside his office in this file photo.

Photo credit: Pool
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Journalists in Bungoma held protests on Monday, claiming one of them had been threatened with death.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has asked Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati to respect press freedom following allegations that his administration had threatened journalists.

