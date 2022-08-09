Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa on the run after rival's aide shot dead

Police in Bungoma have launched a manhunt for Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Wekesa Barasa following a shooting incident at a polling station that left a rival's aide dead.

The 6pm incident that took place at Chebukhwabi Primary School in Kibingei ward left a security guard of his closest rival, Mr Brian Khaemba of DAP-K party, dead.

Addressing the press at Kimilili police station shortly after, Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti said that they are searching for the lawmaker.

"We want him to surrender to police wherever he is. If any member of the public spots him, let them alert the police," he said.

Mr Kimiti was accompanied by Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who condemned the incident. The CS also asked police to arrest the MP.

Police expressed fears that the legislator may have fled to neighbouring Uganda.

What happened

According to a police incident report, Mr Khaemba was accompanied by his security guard when he arrived at Chebukwabi polling station to witness the counting of votes. This is where he encountered Mr Barasa.

But as he was leaving, the MP followed him out while shouting at him to stop.

Police allege that Mr Barasa withdrew a pistol and aimed at Mr Khaemba's aide, Mr Brian Olunga.

Mr Olunga was rushed to Kimilili sub-county hospital where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.