Governor Lusaka drops all inherited CECs, names new-look cabinet

Governor Ken Lusaka has dropped all County Executive Committee (CEC) members who served in his predecessor Wycliffe Wangamati’s government, naming a new cabinet on Tuesday.

The 10-member CEC will help him implement his manifesto in the next five years, with the governor’s action ending weeks of anxiety over his lineup.

Mr Lusaka unveiled the names outside his house in Mapera village, Kamukuywa ward, in Kimilili constituency with his deputy Jennifer Mbatiany.

Ms Mbatiany, who hails from Mt Elgon constituency, was also assigned duties, deputising him and overseeing investments, partnerships, resource mobilisation and special programmes.

Mr David Mamili Wanyonyi, who hails from Webuye East, will head Education and Vocational Training and Mr Herbert Kibunguchi, from Webuye West, the Environment, Natural Resources, Water and Energy department.

Mr Kibunguchi was chief officer for Roads, Transport and Infrastructure when Mr Lusaka was governor from 2013 to 2017.

The youthful Caroylne Makali Khalayi, who previously worked in the Kabuchai constituency CDF office, was nominated to head Trade, Energy and Industrialisation docket, while Bonventure Chengek, from Mt Elgon, was picked for Roads, Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works.

Vetting

The nominees will have to be vetted and endorsed by the county assembly before they assume office.

Andrew Wekesa Wamalwa, from Kanduyi, will head Health and Sanitation if cleared, and Nancy Charity Kibaba, from Sirisia, will oversee Gender, Culture, Youth and Sports.

Ms Kibaba unsuccessfully vied for Bungoma woman representative in the August 9 elections under UDA.

Ms Monicah Salano Fedha, from Tongaren constituency, who was chief officer for Education during Mr Lusaka's first term as governor, was nominated to head Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Irrigation and Cooperatives.

Also nominated was Wekesa Douglas Sasita, from Bumula, who will head Lands, Urban Planning, Housing and Municipalities if approved by MCAs.

Performance review

Mr Lusaka said the CEC members’ performance will be reviewed after two years.

“We shall review their performance to see whether they will be reappointed or replaced, so it depends on how hard they work to deliver for the people of Bungoma," he said.

“We hope they will fast-track the vetting so we can start working.”

Special Interest Groups, Public Service Management and Administration went to Benedict Emachar, from the Iteso community. Josephat Kangale was appointed senior liaison officer and Joyshila Kilon’g, from Tongaren, the liaison officer in his Nairobi office.

Caleb Wata was nominated director for medical services, Bramwel Simiyu economic adviser, Amos Makokha legal adviser and Caren Wanyonyi the special programmes adviser.