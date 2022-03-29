Buyanzi from Bungoma the top student in Western

Charity Buyanzi Kwoma from Holy Family Misikhu Primary in Bungoma County scored 426 marks in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam to emerge the top candidate in Western.

Buyanzi means happiness in Luhya and shortly after Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha released the results, parents, teachers and residents of Misikhu broke into song and dance to savour the moment.

She was third nationally after Bruce Makenzie Magata of Gilgil Hill Academy who scored 428 marks and Momanyi Ashley of Makini School with 427.

“I’m so excited and just can’t believe it. My success is as a result of the efforts made by the teachers and the support from my parents.” said Buyanzi, 14. She is the last-born in a family of four from Makunga in Tongaren Constituency.

Study medicine

Her dream is to join Kenya High School and later join the university to study medicine and specialise as a neurosurgeon. She attributed her success to God’s grace, hard work and discipline.

The headteacher, Ms Stella Khakina, said she was excited and grateful.

“Buyanzi has been a very hard working and disciplined pupil. She has set a good example for the rest of the pupils,” she said.

Her father, Mr Julius Wanyama, said her daughter had made him proud. He works with the county government of Bungoma and thanked teachers for the support they gave to his daughter.

In Kakamega, Diana Rose Matolo from Fesbeth Academy and George Morris Otieno from Kakamega Hill School scored 425 marks to tie for second in Western.

Kakamega Hill School’s teachers and parents celebrate the 2021 KCPE exam results on March 28, 2022. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Hard work and support

Matolo, 14, could not hide her joy after receiving the news. She attributed her success to hard work and support from her parents and teachers.

“I worked closely with teachers and got the support of my parents despite the many challenges we had after learning was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Matolo said.

The Fesbeth Academy director, Ms Ruth Minish, said team effort between parents and teachers contributed to the impressive performance. “We are so happy that our efforts and sacrifices have been rewarded. The performance is a reflection of teamwork,” she said.

Other top candidates from Fesbeth Academy were Michelle Awuor and Prince Jeremiah Wanyama, who tied on 423 marks. Favour Abundance Roman, Alec Bernard Musungu tied on 422 marks while Sharon Busolo Grasheal Busolo scored 421 marks.

At Kakamega Hill School, Paul Mungah scored 422 marks. At Booker Academy Primary in Mumias, Motoroki Terry scored 418 marks and was followed by Komba Nashon with 414.

In Busia, Esther Roche from St Teresa Girls Primary was the top candidate in the county after scoring 423 marks and was followed by Gloria Barasa with 420.

Shango Magdeline Nafula from Kakamega Hill School who scored 424 marks in the 2021 KCPE exam. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Academies rise again

In Vihiga County, academies regained their space among top performers after shoving aside public schools. Abundant Life, Serve, Mudasa and Good Hope academies posted impressive results among private schools.

Abundant Life Academy produced the top student in the county, Olsy Nyanduko, who scored 424 marks.

He was followed by Paul Zawadi of Mudasa Academy with 423 marks and Charity Imani of Serve Academy, who got 422 marks.

Mudasa Academy was thrust into a celebratory mood as the head teacher, Ms Velma Mudanyi, said over 50 candidates scored above 400 marks.

“We have performed very well. Our first candidate is Zawadi, who has 423 marks. This places our top candidate among the top 20 nationally going by the results,” she said.

Mean score improves

She said they had 102 candidates and the school’s mean score had improved from 397 in 2020 to 399.4. The last candidate at Mudasa Academy had 367 marks.

At Serve Academy, Lavin Kageha had 418 marks and was followed by Wendy Kahutu on 407 and Sheel Mideva with 406. Sharon Kanali, Elena Mang'eni and Carlton Kinyundo tied on 405 marks.

The headteacher, Ms Jane Ligono, said they had 40 candidates and a mean score of 382. The lowest mark was 341. Ms Ligono said this was an improvement from 2020 when they had a mean score of 368.

Mathew Musau from Moses Mudavadi Primary scored 421 marks and was placed fourth in the county. The headteacher, Mr Eboso Kihima, was an elated man, saying they had beaten many private schools in a very competitive exam.



