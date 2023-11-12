Two KDF soldiers arrested over grenade attack in Bomet bar

Two Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers have been arrested for allegedly detonating hand grenades at a bar in Sotik, Bomet County.

Police recovered four hand grenades from a bag belonging to one of the suspects. The two were arrested and are being held at Mutarakwa Police Station. The suspects were arrested at Daima Bar and Restaurant by officers from Sotik Police Station.

The police were tipped off by Mr Noah Kimutai, the chairman of the local business community after a loud bang was heard at the trading centre.

After searching the bar counter, police recovered a black bag belonging to one of the officers.

"Inside the bag, four grenades of the type NF24 48mm sound grenades were recovered along with other personal belongings," the police report said.

Two grenade pins, suspected to be from the detonated grenades, were found in the bar. No one was injured during the Friday night incident.