Police in Bomet arrest two men on defilement charges

Police in Bomet have arrested two men for allegedly luring a 16-year-old schoolgirl to a lodging where they defiled her.

A member of the public who spotted the two suspects in the company of the schoolgirl informed the local chief who took immediate action.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Tembwo trading centre in Nadanai, Sotik constituency according to a dispatch from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The administrator is said to have headed to the lodging to investigate and verify the information and found the suspects locked in a room with the girl.

Despite repeated calls by the chief for them to open the door, the suspects declined to cooperate.

"The suspects surrendered after police based in Sotik arrived att he scene," DCI said.

The girl was taken to hospital for medical examination.

An irate mob gathered outside the lodging ready to attack the suspects, but police restrained them.

The suspects were taken to Sotik police station and will be arraigned once police complete investigation.

Sotik police boss Francis Ng'ang'a commended the public for volunteering information to the police leading to the arrest of the suspects.

"It is the responsibility of not only the security arms of government but also the society to protect girls from criminals who are out to sexually exploit them," said Mr Ng'ang'a.